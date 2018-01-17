Expert: Turkey has already pressed the button

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Turkey has already pressed the button. Few hours is left to the start of the next military operation in Syria and Turkey does it right. Washington's desire to arm 30,000 Kurds and deploy them on the border is the direct threat to the territorial integrity of Turkey."

Political scientist Elkhan Shahinoglu said he is interested in Washington's reaction and Russia's attitude to the plan of taking control over Afrin.

"Certainly, Russia is still Turkey's partner. Erdogan informed Putin about the plans of the Turkish army and Putin did not mind. Though Russia does not like US military support for Kurds, it still supports part of Kurds fighting on the side of Bashar Assad's regime and will not like the complete neutralization of the armed Kurds. There is also a traditional Russian-Kurdish closeness - the card that Moscow has long been using against Turkey," the expert said.

According to the political scientist, Putin will not sacrifice the accord with Erdogan for armed Kurds that take the US side.

"Though Moscow is not very happy with offensive of the Turkish army against Syria, it should keep its eyes closed and in extreme case the Russian Foreign Ministry should express a soft protest," Shahinoglu said.

