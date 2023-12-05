Experts from 30 countries convene in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 60 experts from 30 countries have gathered in Zangilan for a panel discussion held on the sidelines of “Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges” Forum, News.Az reports.

Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are included in East Zangazur economic region Vahid Hajiyev and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov addressed the event.

Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov and Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangazur economic region Masim Mammadov also joined the discussions.

During the discussions, foreign experts were informed about the restoration and construction works carried out in Karabakh, the Azerbaijani model in the process of returning to liberated territories, as well as answered their questions.

The second part of the panel discussions was moderated by Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev.

Co-organized by the Institute for Development and Diplomacy of ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations with the support of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs, the panel discussion brings together representatives of prestigious think tanks and academic institutions.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs Fuad Huseynov delivered a welcome speech in the panel discussion moderated by Fariz Ismailzade, Vice Rector of ADA University and Director of the Institute for Development and Diplomacy.

News.Az