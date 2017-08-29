Yandex metrika counter

Experts: It will take long time to put out fire at Armenia’s Nairit chemical plant

Experts: It will take long time to put out fire at Armenia’s Nairit chemical plant

It will take a long time to put out fire at Nairit chemical plant—in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

They say the difficulty lies with the flammable or toxic substances at the plant, according to news.am.

Deputy director of the rescue service Mushegh Ghazaryan told reporters that ethanol varnish ignited. The fire has been localized.

Ghazaryan added that the smoke is not posing a threat, but added that the firefighter working near the site suffered a smoke inhalation. They were provided first aid.

