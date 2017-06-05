Explosion at Armenia natural gas station

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a report on Monday at 12:03am.

Accordingly, there was an explosion at a natural gas station in Jermuk town in Vayots Dzor Province, and rescuers were needed, according to news.am.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to then scene.

It was found out that the blast had occurred while filling the compressed natural gas cylinder of a passenger van at the said natural gas station.

But no one was affected.

The van and the glass of the natural gas station’s waiting room, however, were completely damaged by the explosion.

News.Az

News.Az