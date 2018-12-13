Yandex metrika counter

Explosion at Armenia natural gas station leaves one injured

  • Region
  • Share
Explosion at Armenia natural gas station leaves one injured

One person was injured after an explosion Wednesday at a compressed natural gas station in Armenia, according to news.am.

At 8։59pm, the 911 emergency hotline—of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES)—received a report that there was an explosion at a compressed natural gas station on the Ashtarak Highway, one person was affected, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that an explosion had occurred at the said compressed natural gas station, and a person—who was born in 1953—was injured.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      