Explosion at Armenia natural gas station leaves one injured

One person was injured after an explosion Wednesday at a compressed natural gas station in Armenia, according to news.am.

At 8։59pm, the 911 emergency hotline—of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES)—received a report that there was an explosion at a compressed natural gas station on the Ashtarak Highway, one person was affected, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that an explosion had occurred at the said compressed natural gas station, and a person—who was born in 1953—was injured.

