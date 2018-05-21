Explosion at Baku café leaves two dead
- 21 May 2018 12:43
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
Two persons, including a man and a woman, died and two others were injured in an explosion at a café near the Elite Trade Center in Baku’s Binagadi district on
Ambulances immediately arrived at the scene, Safaya Mammadova, member of the Health Ministry’s press service told APA.
The injured were taken to the Republican Burn Center, said Mammadova.
