Explosion at Yerevan building, 14 people evacuated

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Tuesday at 5:11am, informing that an explosion had occurred at an entrance of a building in capital city Yerevan.

Two fire and rescue squads were dispatched to the scene, news.am reports.

It was found out that the explosion had occurred in an apartment. As a result, the partition walls and the balcony of this apartment had collapsed. In addition, the windows of the second, third, and fourth floors were damaged.

There are no casualties or injuries.

Ten cars, which were parked in the yard, were also damaged.

Rescuers evacuated fourteen people.

News.Az

