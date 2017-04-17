Explosion destroyed a bank building in Corsica

+ ↺ − 16 px

The explosion that occurred this night in Corte on the French island of Corsica, destroyed the office of the bank Société Générale, Report informs citing RIA No

Office premises were seriously damaged as a result. The blast wave also knocked out the glasses of adjacent store.

Bomb technicians and police work on the spot.

No one has taken responsibility for the blast as yet.

News.Az

