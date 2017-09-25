Explosion hits a plant in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Threat of destruction and injured were reported in an explosion that occured at the alcohol-free drinks plant in Armenia.

According to local Emergency Minitry, rescue officers are working on the scene.

By the information, the explosion occurred at 11.00 am local time on September 25.

The cause of the incident is being investigated. The number of victims and the damage cause by destruction are being clarified.

Sipan plant locates in Abovyan city of Kotayk.

News.Az

