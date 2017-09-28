Yandex metrika counter

Explosion hits an Armenian military unit in Nubarashen

According to Jogovurd newspaper, a few days ago an explosion took place in a military unit in Nubarashen.

A warehouse was burst in a military unit in Nubarashen. There are no victims and injured.

Was the explosion a deliberately organized action? An appeal was made to Armenia's Defense Ministry in this regard. In response, spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artur Hovhannisyan said a fire broke out. "No weapons stockpiles were detonated in any military unit. A fire broke out in the warehouse at the time. As a result, nobody was injured. The details are being investigated and the investigation is underway," Hovhannisyan said.

