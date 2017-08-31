Explosion hits Izmir province of Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A blast has occurred on the way of a prison bus in the Turkish city of Izmir.

Report informs citing the Hurriyet that the incident has taken place in Buca district; an explosive was in a trash container near which the bus was moving.

The security forces and ambulance are working in the incident scene.

According to the latest reports, eight people were wounded. One is in a critical condition.

Those wounded in the blast were taken to nearby hospitals.

News.Az

News.Az