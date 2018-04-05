Explosion in the mine in Georgia causes victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six people were killed, three more were injured at the Mindeli coal mine in Tkibuli, the press service of the Georgian Interior Ministry reported.

"According to preliminary information, wall deformation in one of the tunnels of the mine caused the ceiling collapse," the department informed.

Oxu.Az reports referring to the Georgian media that six workers died as a result of the incident on the spot. The youngest of the dead was 26 years old, and the oldest was 59.

Three more people injured were hospitalized.

"By now, workers who were at the scene of the incident were taken to a safe place," the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

An investigation was initiated on the article "Violation of safety rules in the conduct of mining, construction or other works that caused death of a person or other severe consequences", which provides for punishment in the form of restriction of freedom to five years or imprisonment for two to five years .

