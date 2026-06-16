Explosion injures several, damages three buildings in western Iran

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Five people were injured and three buildings were damaged in an explosion in the western Iranian city of Borujerd on Tuesday, according to the city’s fire department chief, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

Nader Mousavand said the blast occurred inside a building in the city and also caused damage to nearby structures in the surrounding area.

He added that initial assessments suggest the explosion was caused by an accumulation of municipal gas.

News.Az