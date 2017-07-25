+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion occurred in Baku.

The incident took place on the territory of Khatai district.

In the territory adjoining the 9-storey residential building, green plantations burned and residents living on the ground floor Sayid Yuzbeyov and Mehriban Hasanova tried to extinguish the fire. At this time, for an unknown reason, an explosion occurred. Yuzbeyov and Hasanova injured and were taken to the city clinical hospital No.3, their condition is assessed as severe.

Brigades of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene and the fire in the territory was liquidated. An investigation is under way to find out the causes and circumstances of the incident.

News.Az

