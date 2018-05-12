Explosion occurs on Turkish ship carrying Russian cargo

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion has occurred on a Turkish ship carrying Russian cargo near the port of Salif in Yemen, Turkish media reported.

Reportedly, nobody has suffered as a result of the explosion, as the incident occurred in the cargo hold of the ship, Trend reports.

Moreover, it is possible that the tanker was subjected to a rocket fire. Other details of the incident are not reported.

The Turkish ship was carrying 50,000 tons of wheat from Russia, according to the report.

Currently, the Turkish authorities have not commented on the incident.

News.Az

