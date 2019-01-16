Explosion rocks apartment building in Georgia's capital: 3 dead, seven injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

The explosion took place in an apartment building in the Digomi district in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, Rustavi2 TV channel reported. According to the media outlet, there are people under the rubble of the building, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

As Teimuraz Kupatadze, the head of the patrol police department of the Georgian Interior Ministry, told reporters, the blast claimed lives of at least three people.

"According to preliminary information, an explosion occurred on the fourth floor. The investigation will establish the rest of the details", he said, noting that according to preliminary data, the explosion occurred due to a gas leak.

Commenting on the number of casualties, country's Health Minister David Sergeenko stated that seven people were injured as a result of the blast, including six children.

Later, a doctor, cited by the Georgian Imedi TV, stated that one of those injured, a four-year-old girl, has died.

The explosion was followed by a fire and the building being torn down. Firefighters have not yet managed to rescue people from out of the rubble. They are currently working at the site.

The people were evacuated from the building. Those injured are taken to local hospitals.

