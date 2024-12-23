Yandex metrika counter

Explosion rocks military base in South Korea, investigation underway

An explosion occurred on Monday at a military base in Gimhae, a southeastern city in South Korea.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are actively searching for potential casualties, News.az reports, citing Yonhap.

The cause and scale of the explosion remain unclear as officials continue to gather information.

