Explosion rocks petrochemical plant in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

The blast occurred at 1 am and triggered fires at the loading area of Linyi Jinyu Petrochemical Co in the Linyi Lingang Economic Development Zone.

An explosion rocked a petrochemical plant in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong early on Monday, but the cause and extent of damage was unknown, the state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

The blast occurred at 1 am and triggered fires at the loading area of Linyi Jinyu Petrochemical Co in the Linyi Lingang Economic Development Zone, it said.

Deadly accidents are relatively common at industrial plants in China and anger over lax standards has grown after three decades of swift economic growth marred by incidents from mining disasters to factory fires.

Massive chemical explosions in the port city of Tianjin in 2015 killed more than 170 people.

Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed after the Tianjin blasts that the authorities should learn the lessons paid for in blood.

News.Az

News.Az