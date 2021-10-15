At least 62 killed in Afghanistan mosque blast (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 62 people were killed and 70 others injured in a suicide bomb attack that hit a packed Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan, according to Kabul-based news agency Bakhtar.

The Imam Barga mosque in Kandahar was full of worshippers attending weekly Friday prayers.

The attack comes a week after a bombing, claimed by a local Daesh affiliate, killed 46 people at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan.

Murtaza, an eyewitness who like many Afghans goes by one name, said four suicide bombers attacked the mosque. Two detonated their explosives at a security gate, allowing the other two to run inside and strike the congregation of worshippers.

Speaking to The Associated Press (AP) by phone, he said Friday prayers are typically attended by around 500 people. Video footage from the scene showed bodies scattered across blood-stained carpets, with survivors walking around in a daze or crying out in anguish.

Daesh has claimed a number of deadly bombings across the country since the Taliban seized power in August amid the withdrawal of U.S. forces. The group has also targeted Taliban fighters in smaller attacks. Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi confirmed the explosion and said an investigation was underway, without providing further details.

An official in the provincial hospital said the facility received 37 dead bodies and 70 wounded, adding that the death toll would likely rise. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media. The Taliban have pledged to restore peace and security after decades of war.

"Thirty-two bodies and 53 wounded people have been brought to our hospital so far," a doctor at the city's central Mirwais hospital told Agence France-Presse (AFP). Other medical sources and a provincial official confirmed a toll of more than 30, and at least 15 ambulances were rushing to and from the scene.

The mosque's Facebook account made an appeal for blood donations.

A bomb blast hit a Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province during Friday prayers, killing at least 30 people, an official confirmed, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Murtaza Zarifi, a security officer at the mosque, claimed the attack was carried out by two suicide bombers.

The explosion comes days after a suicide bomb attack claimed by the Daesh/ISIS terror group on a Shia mosque in the northern city of Kunduz, which killed 46 people.

At least 16 people are dead and 32 injured after an explosion tore through a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in the Afghan city of Kandahar, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Pictures from inside the Fatemieh mosque show shattered windows and bodies lying on the ground and other worshippers trying to help.

The explosion's cause is not yet clear but a suicide bombing is suspected.

One witness told AFP he heard three explosions - at the main door, where worshippers wash, and a third blast.

The mosque was full of people at the time of the blast and at least 15 ambulances were at the scene.

Taliban special forces have secured the site and have asked people to donate blood to help the victims, Reuters reports.

BBC Afghanistan correspondent Secunder Kermani says that IS-K, a local branch of the Islamic State Group, was expected to say it was behind the attack.

Last Friday, a suicide attack on a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in the northern city of Kunduz killed at least 50 people. IS-K said it carried out the attack, which was the deadliest since US forces left at the end of August.

IS-K is the most extreme and violent of all the jihadist militant groups in Afghanistan, and is violently opposed to the governing Taliban.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan after foreign forces withdrew from the country at the end of August following a deal agreed with the US.

It came two decades after US forces had removed the militants from power in 2001.

