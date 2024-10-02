Explosions and gunfire near Israeli embassies in Denmark and Sweden

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in Denmark and Sweden are investigating explosions and gunfire near Israeli embassies in their capitals amid rising Middle East tensions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In Denmark, police said three Swedish nationals had been arrested after two blasts were reported in the "immediate proximity" of the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen in the early hours of Wednesday.Swedish police said the Israeli embassy in Stockholm had been targeted in a shooting on Tuesday just before 1600 GMT.No injuries were reported from the incidents but both came amid heightened international fears as Iran fired missiles at Israel which has vowed to respond to the attack."Two explosions occurred at 0120 GMT at the Israeli embassy. It is our preliminary assessment that it was due to two hand grenades," Jens Jespersen of the Copenhagen police told a press conference.He added that three Swedes aged between 15 and 20 had been arrested.The police officer explained that one suspect was arrested shortly after the incident, near the crime scene, and that the other two had been arrested later.Police said in a earlier statement that two suspects had been arrested on a train at Copenhagen Central Station."It's too early to say if there is a link" between the blasts and the Israeli embassy, Danish police spokesperson Jakob Hansen said of the Copenhagen incidents.By mid-morning, the area in Copenhagen was cordoned off and police were working at the scene, an AFP correspondent observed.Denmark's intelligence service, PET, said it was monitoring events "closely" and assisting the police investigation.

