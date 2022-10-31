Explosions heard in Kyiv and multiple regions in Ukraine

Explosions were heard across multiple regions in Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, early on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Authorities in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovograd, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions reported missile strikes in statements on Telegram.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Ukrainian capital’s critical infrastructure facilities were hit by missile strikes.

“As a result of strikes on critical infrastructure facilities, part of the capital is de-energized. There is no water supply in some areas” Klitschko said.

Local authorities have also declared air raid alerts throughout the war-hit country.

