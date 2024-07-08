Explosions hit Kyiv, other cities after Russian missile attack – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched an aerial missile attack against Ukraine on the morning of July 8.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk, with at least three people killed and nine injured, News.Az reports citing the Kyiv Independent.Telegram monitoring channels reported that the missiles entered the Ukrainian airspace at around 10 a.m., heading in multiple directions. A takeoff of the MiG-31K aircraft, capable of carrying Kinzhal ballistic missiles, was also detected.More than 10 explosions could be heard in Kyiv. Air defense was active in the capital's suburbs, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.The mayor said that medical assistance was summoned to the Solomianskyi municipal district.At least five people have been killed and 11 injured in the city, the Kyiv administration said.As a result of the attack, missile debris fell in the Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi, and Schevchenkyvskyi districts, the city administration said.Residential buildings were reportedly damaged across the city, with fires breaking out in the Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.A children's medical institution was hit in the city, the mayor said. According to Suspilne, the facility in question is the Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center.Particularly heavy blasts were reported by the Kyiv Independent in the center of the city, near the area of the Taras Shevchenko Park. Explosions were also heard in the Podil and Nyvky neighborhoods.Smoke could be seen in multiple locations in the city.Telegram channels also reported explosions in Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast and Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.In another attack earlier the same day, the Air Force reported downing three out of the four cruise missiles over Zhytomyr and Cherkasy oblasts. No casualties or damage were reported.The strikes took place on the eve of the NATO summit in Washington, where Ukraine hopes to receive long-term aid commitments from the allies.

News.Az