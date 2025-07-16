Explosions rock Ukrainian cities as Russia launches fresh wave of attacks

An explosion of a drone lights up the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 24, 2025. GLEB GARANICH / REUTERS

Explosions erupted across Ukrainian cities in the early hours of July 16, as Russia launched another barrage of drones and missiles throughout the country.

This latest assault follows a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump, who stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has 50 days to negotiate a peace agreement or face severe tariffs from the United States, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine's Air Force issued multiple alerts that waves of Russian drones were targeting the capital and other regions, including western oblasts far from the front lines.

The Air Force also warned of the threat of ballistic missile strikes.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv came under intensive fire, with at least 17 explosions occurring in just 20 minutes, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The strikes were concentrated on a civilian enterprise in the city's Kyivskyi district, Syniehubov said. Shahed drones attacked the facility, igniting a fire.

At least three people in Kharkiv were injured.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the city of Kryvyi Rih was hit by waves of drones, resulting in large-scale power outages, reported Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration. A 17-year-old boy was also reported injured.

Seven people were wounded in Vinnytsia Oblast following a barrage of drone strikes, local authorities said.

Explosions were also reported in Izmail, a city in Odesa Oblast in southern Ukraine.

Russia has dramatically escalated its campaign of aerial bombardments against Ukrainian cities throughout late spring and summer. On July 9, Russia launched its largest attack of the entire full-scale war, deploying 728 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys, as seven Kh-101 or Iskander-K cruise missiles, and six Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 13 that Russia had attacked Ukraine with over 1,800 long-range drones, over 1,200 glide bombs, and 83 missiles of various types in the past week alone.

The wave of deadly attacks prompted Trump to announce a "major statement" regarding Russia on July 14. But instead of slapping immediate sanctions on the Kremlin, Trump's ultimatum gave Moscow 50 more days to bomb cities and terrorize civilians.

Speaking to reporters on July 15, Trump said he "didn't think 50 days is very long."

