Explosions, sustained gunfire at airport in Niger capital, witnesses say

Explosions, sustained gunfire at airport in Niger capital, witnesses say

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Explosions ​and sustained gunfire that lasted over ‌an hour were heard early Thursday morning at the airport in Niamey, the capital ​of Niger, and security forces ​had blocked off the area, a ⁠Reuters witness and two residents said.

The ​first explosions occurred at around 6 ​a.m. local time (0500 GMT) and sporadic gunfire was still audible nearly two hours later, the ​Reuters witness said, News.az reports.

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A security source said ​it appeared the airport was under attack.

A Niger ‌government ⁠spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Islamic State affiliate in the region claimed responsibility ​for an attack ​on the ⁠airport in January.

Niger, like its Sahel neighbours Mali and ​Burkina Faso, has struggled to ​contain ⁠attacks from jihadist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that have ⁠killed ​thousands and displaced millions ​in the three countries.

News.Az