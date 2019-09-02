Explosive device kills 3 civilians in Syria's Hama

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of three civilians were killed and two others wounded on Sunday by the explosion of an explosive device in Syria's central province of Hama, state news agency SANA reported, according to Xinhua.

The explosive device was from the leftovers of the rebel groups in the town of Souran in the northern countryside of Hama, SANA said.

Land mines and explosive devices have killed dozens of people in the formerly rebel-held areas amid government-led efforts to remove the mines for the safety of civilians.

In July, seven children were killed in a land mine explosion in eastern Syria.

On April 11, three children were killed and another was wounded by the explosion of a land mine in southern Syria.

On March 6, seven civilians were killed by a land mine explosion in Aleppo in northern Syria. Later March, nine people were killed by a land mine blast in Aleppo province.

On Feb. 24, 24 civilians were killed by similar explosions in central Syria.

News.Az

News.Az