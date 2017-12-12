Expo 2025 is an exceptional project for Azerbaijan’s future, says BIE official

Deputy Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Dimitri Kerkentzes is on a visit to Azerbaijan to view how nominee Baku is preparing to host World Expo 2025.

During a meeting with journalists, Kerkentzes said the Baku is seriously preparing for Expo 2025.

"There are already working and operational groups for Expo 2025. Baku does not lag behind its other rivals,” he said, APA reports.

The BIE official noted that young people will have an exceptional role the implementation of the project.

“During my visit to Baku, I’ve had some useful meetings with a number of officials responsible for Expo 2025, including First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, her assistant, head of Azerbaijan’s delegation to the BIE Elchin Amirbeyov, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, who is head of the working group for Baku Expo 2025. Baku is working hard for candidacy,” he said.

Underlining the attractiveness of Baku for Expo, Kerkentzes said that Expo 2025 is an exceptional project for the future of Azerbaijan.

Kerkentzes announced that a BIE evaluation mission will visit Baku in March-April this year.

“The evaluation mission will also visit other candidate cities for Expo 2025 – Paris, Osaka and Yekaterinburg. The winner will be announced in November next year. Baku has to convince the evaluation mission and 170 BIE member states that it’s ready to host Expo 2025,” he added.

On 18 May 2017, Azerbaijan submitted a letter of candidature to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) to organize World Expo 2025 in Baku.

The letter, from President Ilham Aliyev was handed to the Secretary General of the BIE, Vicente G. Loscertales, by Elchin Amirbayov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to France and Head of Delegation to the BIE.

Azerbaijan’s candidature for Baku is based on the theme “Developing Human Capital, Building a Better Future”.

Azerbaijan’s project for Expo 2025 is an exploration of how human ability, in all its forms, could be best applied across all aspects of society for the benefit of everyone.

The three sub-themes align with three United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. They are: talent, vitality and achievement.

A reception was held in Paris on 14 November 2017 to introduce Baku’s bid to host Expo 2025.

First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

World Expos, known officially as International Registered Exhibitions, are organized every five years by Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) which was established in 1928.

The 170 member states of the BIE will elect the host country at the 164th General Assembly in November 2018.

News.Az