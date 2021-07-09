Export potential of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector dynamically growing, says minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The export potential of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector is dynamically growing, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted Friday.

According to the minister, in the first six months of 2021 export of non-oil products from Azerbaijan increased by 27.1 percent compared to the same period last year and exceeded $1.16 billion.

Jabbarov stressed that during the specified period, the export of non-oil industry products rose by 40.1 percent, while the total export grew by 14.8 percent.

“The growth of export ensures the financial stability of the country, creation of new jobs, and stability of our foreign exchange reserves," he added.

News.Az