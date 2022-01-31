Yandex metrika counter

Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries grow

Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries grew over the past year, News.Az reports citing the State Customs Committee.

Official figures suggest that Azerbaijan exported goods worth $1,791,071,000 to CIS countries in 2021, which is $484,976,000 more than in the same period of 2020.

According to the committee, imports from CIS countries to Azerbaijan amounted to $2,926,570,000 in 2021.


