Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries grow
- 31 Jan 2022 09:45
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- Economics
Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries grew over the past year, News.Az reports citing the State Customs Committee.
Official figures suggest that Azerbaijan exported goods worth $1,791,071,000 to CIS countries in 2021, which is $484,976,000 more than in the same period of 2020.
According to the committee, imports from CIS countries to Azerbaijan amounted to $2,926,570,000 in 2021.