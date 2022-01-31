Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries grow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries grew over the past year, News.Az reports citing the State Customs Committee.

Official figures suggest that Azerbaijan exported goods worth $1,791,071,000 to CIS countries in 2021, which is $484,976,000 more than in the same period of 2020.

According to the committee, imports from CIS countries to Azerbaijan amounted to $2,926,570,000 in 2021.

News.Az