Extensive reforms underway in Azerbaijan - EU envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is carrying out extensive reforms and a policy of diversification, said Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the “Support to Implementation of mandatory health insurance system in Azerbaijan” twinning project on Nov. 27, APA reports.



The ambassador pointed out that the annual population growth in Azerbaijan is about 100,000.



Yankauskas recalled that the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries and EU member states discussed future goals at the EaP summit held in Brussels a few days ago.



“Many people were satisfied with the outcomes of this summit which further strengthen our cooperation,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az