Extractive Industries Transparency Commission holds meeting

A meeting of Extractive Industries Transparency Commission (EITC) has today been held at the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

During the meeting participants discussed collaboration with stakeholders, disclosure of information on Beneficial Ownership and other issues, and made appropriate decisions.

