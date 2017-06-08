Extraordinary meeting in Armenian parliament has unusual start

+ ↺ − 16 px

An extraordinary meeting has kicked off in the Armenian parliament.

The start was unusual: deputies had to register 3 times, according to Armenian Report.

At the beginning of the meeting, Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan asked the deputies to register, after which a figure of 80 appeared on the screen - thus, a necessary quorum was provided. However, it turned out that there were more deputies in the hall. Reregistration took place by Babloyan's decision: this time the figure was 83. However, the head of the National Assembly voiced the figure of 84.

In turn, the head of the "Exit" bloc, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that there were deputies who voted in place of absentees, and demanded to restore the picture of registration on the screen.

"You see that empty chair, and who pressed the button on this place?" Pashinyan wondered.

Ara Babloyan urged the deputies to vote again.

