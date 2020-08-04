Extraordinary session of Azerbaijani parliament kicks off
An extraordinary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis kicked off on Tuesday.
The parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy is holding a meeting as part of the extraordinary session.
Opening the meeting, the committee chairman, Musa Guliyev, said a bill on amendments to the state budget for 2020 is being discussed.
The meeting’s agenda includes four issues.