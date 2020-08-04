Yandex metrika counter

Extraordinary session of Azerbaijani parliament kicks off

  • Politics
  • Share
Extraordinary session of Azerbaijani parliament kicks off

An extraordinary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis kicked off on Tuesday.

The parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy is holding a meeting as part of the extraordinary session.

Opening the meeting, the committee chairman, Musa Guliyev, said a bill on amendments to the state budget for 2020 is being discussed.

The meeting’s agenda includes four issues.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      