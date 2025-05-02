Yandex metrika counter

Exxon Mobil reports lowest quarterly profit in years amid weaker oil prices

  • Economics
Photo: Reuters

Exxon Mobil posted its lowest first-quarter profit in years, hit by declining crude prices and rising operational costs.

The oil and gas giant earned $7.71 billion, or $1.76 per share, for the three months ended March 31. It earned $8.22 billion, or $2.06 per share, in the year-ago period, News.Az reports, citing AP.


