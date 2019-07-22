EYOF Baku 2019: Volleyball competition gets underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Volleyball competitions have started as part of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival - "EYOF Baku 2019".

In the men's event, held at the Sports and Health center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the opening game pits Belarus against and Russia, while in the women's event, held at the Azerbaijan Volleyball Center, Romania takes on Bulgaria.

Azerbaijani male volleyball players are drawn in Group A with Germany, Russia and Belarus, while Group B features the Czech Republic, Italy, Bulgaria and Belgium.

In the women's event, Group A includes Russia, Bulgaria, Romania and Azerbaijan, while Group B contains Italy, Turkey, Belarus and Germany.

According to the rules, the top two teams in the men's and women's competitions will qualify for the play-off stage.

The day's second match will be held between Bulgarian and Italian male teams in Group B, while Azerbaijan's volleyball players will face Germany in the third match in Group A. The day`s last match will be held between Belgium and the Czech Republic in Group B.

In the women's event, the second match will be played between Belarus and Turkey in Group B, while Azerbaijani team will take on Russia in Group A. The next match will be held between Germany and Italy.

The volleyball competitions will end on July 27.

News.Az

News.Az