F1 Azerbaijan GP: First practice session starts

The first practice session of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The length of the Baku track is six kilometers. It has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and a top speed on it makes up 360 km/h.

In total, 10 teams are taking part in the races.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being held on June 10-12.

News.Az