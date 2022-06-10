F1 Azerbaijan GP: First practice session starts
The first practice session of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.
The length of the Baku track is six kilometers. It has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and a top speed on it makes up 360 km/h.
In total, 10 teams are taking part in the races.
The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being held on June 10-12.