Yandex metrika counter

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Qualifying sessions to be held today

  • Sports
  • Share
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Qualifying sessions to be held today

The 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix continues in Baku.  

The third practice session will take place at 15:00-16:00 (GMT+4) on June 11. The qualifying races are scheduled to be held from 18:00 to 19:00 (GMT+4), News.Az reports.

The six-kilometer-long Baku track has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and a top speed of 360 kilometers per hour. As many as 10 teams are competing in the races.

The first Formula 1 Grand Prix held in Azerbaijan was the 2016 European Grand Prix, which took place at the Baku City Circuit.

A year later, in 2017, the same venue hosted the first Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The race was one of five races to be held on a street circuit during the 2017 Formula 1 season, along with the Singapore, Monaco, Australian and Canadian races. The first Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner was Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      