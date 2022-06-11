F1 Azerbaijan GP: Qualifying sessions to be held today

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix continues in Baku.

The third practice session will take place at 15:00-16:00 (GMT+4) on June 11. The qualifying races are scheduled to be held from 18:00 to 19:00 (GMT+4), News.Az reports.

The six-kilometer-long Baku track has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and a top speed of 360 kilometers per hour. As many as 10 teams are competing in the races.

The first Formula 1 Grand Prix held in Azerbaijan was the 2016 European Grand Prix, which took place at the Baku City Circuit.

A year later, in 2017, the same venue hosted the first Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The race was one of five races to be held on a street circuit during the 2017 Formula 1 season, along with the Singapore, Monaco, Australian and Canadian races. The first Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner was Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull.

