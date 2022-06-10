F1 Azerbaijan GP: Sergio Perez fastest in first practice

+ ↺ − 16 px

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez topped the timesheets in opening practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

Perez, who is looking to become the first double winner at Baku, led Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

The length of the Baku track is six kilometers. It has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and a top speed on it makes up 360 km/h.

In total, 10 teams are taking part in the races.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being held on June 10-12.

News.Az