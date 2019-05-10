Facebook remains most popular social network in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In April 2019, the activity of Facebook users in Azerbaijan increased by 1.41 percentage points and reached 40.57 percent compared with the previous month, according to Global Stats.

Facebook continues to rank the first in popularity among social media networks in Azerbaijan. Pinterest ranks second among the social networks in Azerbaijan. Pinterest users' activity in April increased by 2.21 percent to 21.56 percent.

Activity of YouTube users in Azerbaijan increased by 0.76 percent . This social network is the third most popular in the country with a share of 18.99 percent.

It is followed by Instagram with a share of 8.71 percent. The activity of Instagram users in April decreased by 2.17 percent.

Other social networks with a share of less than 10 percent include Twitter - 6.37 percent (7.16 percent in March) and VKontakte - 1.62 percent (1.78 percent in March).

News.Az

News.Az