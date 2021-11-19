Yandex metrika counter

Facebook temporarily suspends account of Russian military expert after Armenian users’ complaint

  • Society
  • Share
Facebook temporarily suspends account of Russian military expert after Armenian users’ complaint

Armenian Facebook users sent a complaint to the administration of the social network due to the publication of the editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko, News.Az reports. 

"Facebook banned me for three days for the question: Why during almost 30 years did Armenians destroy everything and build nothing in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan?" Korotchenko wrote in Telegram.

News about - Facebook temporarily suspends account of Russian military expert after Armenian users’ complaint



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      