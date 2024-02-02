Fact that Karabakh is integral part of Azerbaijan is beyond any doubt - Czech Chamber of Deputies

Fact that Karabakh is integral part of Azerbaijan is beyond any doubt - Czech Chamber of Deputies

“The fact that Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan is beyond any doubt, and the Czech Republic has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” said Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Markéta Pekarová Adamová as she met with Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova in Baku, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Sahiba Qafarova underlined that last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries, highlighting the development and strengthening of ties in various areas during this period.

She condemned the actions of Armenia and its supporters aimed at misleading the international community, citing the false campaign against Azerbaijan, including recent events in PACE. The speaker also sharply criticized France's behavior towards Azerbaijan.

Markéta Pekarová Adamová noted that Czech parliamentarians did not participate in PACE debates and abstained from voting against Azerbaijan.

Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the large-scale restoration efforts in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories and the return of IDPs to their homes.

“Today, the Czech Republic supports the continuation of dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region,” emphasized Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

She congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting COP29, adding that the Czech Republic will be represented at the highest level at this event.

During the meeting, the sides noted that enhancing cooperation in tourism, humanitarian aid, and other domains is crucial for expanding connections between people.

The parties also exchanged views on the prospects for intergovernmental and interparliamentary cooperation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az