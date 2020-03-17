Fairs in connection with Novruz Holiday to be short-lived

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fairs for the sale of farm products have been organized in Baku and Khirdalan in connection with the Novruz Holiday.

ABC.AZ reports with reference to Agricultural Procurement & Supply Company that the fairs to take place until 19 March will be held in Yasamal district of Baku (at the intersection of Huseyn Javid Avenue and Seyfeddin Dagli Street), Binagadi (5B, Suleyman Sani Akhundov Street), Narimanov (near Ganjlik metro station), Surakhan (Garachukhur settlement), the intersection of Ahmed Mehbaliev and Etibar Bekirli streets), as well as in the city of Khirdalan (41A, Heydar Aliyev Avenue).

About 200 farmers offered various agricultural products for sale. Control over the regulation of prices, the quality of products sold, suitability and safety for consumption is carried out by employees of the food security Agency. Fairs are provided with mobile car laboratories.

Along with the venue of fairs, all regional offices and warehouses, in shopping centers From the Village to the City are regularly disinfected.

