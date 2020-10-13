Fake Telegram channel, Instagram account of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry exposed

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fake Telegram channel and Instagram account using the name of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry have been created.

The Defense Ministry urged citizens, social media users and media representatives not to refer to the mentioned fake channel (https://t.me/azerbaycan_mudafie_nazirliyi) and account (https://www.instagram.com/mudafie.nazirliyi).

The official Telegram channel and Instagram account of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry are at the following links:

https://t.me/Azerbaijan_MOD

https://www.instagram.com/azerbaijan_mod

News.Az