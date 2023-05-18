False Armenian media reports on border checkpoint on Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road exposed (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Footage from a checkpoint on Azerbaijan’s Lachin-Khankendi road has been circulated on social networks, showing the unhindered passage of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) vehicles, News.Az reports citing Trend.

The footage exposed fake news spread by the Armenian media and politicians that the Azerbaijani border guards allegedly don’t let the vehicles pass to Khankendi.

The statements of Armenian politicians and media representatives about the obstacles allegedly created by the Azerbaijani border guards to the activities of the ICRC weren’t confirmed by the organization’s Yerevan Office.

The ICRC also stated that the information disseminated has no basis.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

News.Az

