False humanism of Armenian authorities (ANALYSIS)

By Ulviyya Zulfikar

While many countries, including Azerbaijan, were providing humanitarian assistance to Lebanon after a massive explosion in Beirut, Armenia rendered self-styled “aid” to this country, carrying out an illegal resettlement of Lebanese Armenians. Armenia illegally resettled Lebanese Armenians not to its territories, but to Nagorno-Karabakh, an occupied region of Azerbaijan, as well as to the city of Shusha, considered one of the cradles of Azerbaijani culture. It is already obvious that there are provocative messages against Azerbaijan behind this false humanism.

The so-called “inauguration ceremony” of the leader of Karabakh separatists Arayik Harutyunyan, where Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had contracted the coronavirus infection, was organized in Shusha. Such provocative steps by Armenia aim to irritate Azerbaijanis. It is clear that the Armenian authorities are taking actions contrary to the process of preparing the peoples for peace. If the Armenian authorities really want to take care of their compatriots in Lebanon, they should relocate them to Armenian territory, not to the occupied territory of another country. It would be better for them [Lebanese Armenians] in Armenia, rather than in the occupied territory of another country.

It is obvious that the Armenian leadership has never cared and will never care about its civilian population. We have witnessed this many times in the example of the disastrous actions taken by Armenia against the Azerbaijani civilian population. In this case, the Armenian authorities are also trying to irritate Azerbaijan, even turning a blind eye to the fate of their compatriots. If Armenia continues taking such steps due to a small population in Nagorno-Karabakh, it should be noted that the main reason for this is the forcible expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their native lands.

The Azerbaijani people have a fundamental and legal right to return to Nagorno-Karabakh and reside there, because this region is a legal and historical land of Azerbaijan. Conducting a policy of resettlement in the Azerbaijani territory by any another country is illegal and a crime under international law. Even the Armenian legislation envisages a prison sentence of 8 to 12 years for such actions. Open and read your Criminal Code – this is an open call for the Armenians. Reading is very essential for personal development!





The author is the editor-in-chief of News.Az.

News.Az