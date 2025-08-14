Family of American serving longest sentence in Russia hopes for prisoner swap

+ ↺ − 16 px

As President Donald Trump prepares to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, the family of David Barnes, a Texas man serving the longest prison sentence of any American in Russia, is hoping for another prisoner exchange between the two nations.

Barnes, who grew up in Alabama, has been detained in Moscow since January 2022 and is serving a 21.5-year sentence. Unlike other Americans held in Russia, he was convicted by a Russian court for alleged crimes that occurred in the United States—claims his family and Texas authorities say are unsubstantiated, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Margaret Aaron, one of Barnes’ sisters, told ABC News, “He’s hanging in there. He has been extremely strong through the last three and a half years. We’re extremely proud of him and he has continued to be hopeful that something will happen.”

Barnes traveled to Russia after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to pursue custody or visitation rights for his two sons, who had been taken to Russia by his ex-wife during an ongoing child custody dispute in Texas. Weeks after arriving, he was arrested and convicted, and his appeal was denied by a Moscow judge in April 2025.

U.S. officials have visited Barnes multiple times, most recently in May 2025. Senator John Cornyn of Texas has urged Trump and Secretary Marco Rubio to prioritize Barnes’ release, calling him “wrongfully detained” alongside other Americans held abroad.

With the Trump-Putin summit in Anchorage just days away, Barnes’ family hopes diplomatic negotiations could bring him home. “David’s strength keeps us going,” Aaron said.

News.Az