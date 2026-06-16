Family of Mexican man who died in ICE custody demands answers

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Antonia Tovar last spoke to her partner of nearly forty years at 5:30 p.m. on a late March afternoon. Over Zoom, Jose Guadalupe Ramos, 52, promised he would call her back a few hours later. Instead, by 9:30 p.m., he was pronounced dead inside California's Adelanto ICE Processing Center.

Ramos’s sudden death has thrust his grieving family into a legal battle and triggered international condemnation over a sharp spike in fatalities within Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Data shows that Ramos is far from an isolated case. Experts tracking immigration enforcement report a dramatic rise in custody deaths:

The Staggering Jump: At least 32 people died in ICE custody in 2025. This marks a staggering 290% increase compared to 2024, when only 11 deaths were reported.

2026 Projections: The momentum is not slowing. Official ICE records show 19 in-custody deaths so far in 2026, putting the year on pace to eclipse last year's total.

Mass Detention Numbers: According to Syracuse University data, over 405,700 people have been booked into ICE detention under the Trump administration's sweeping mass-deportation campaign.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) fiercely rejects claims of a crisis. A spokesperson told Al Jazeera that there has been "NO spike in deaths," asserting that the death rate remains at 0.009% of the detained population, consistent with the last decade. The agency added that its rapidly expanding facilities maintain a higher standard of care than most U.S. prisons.

Controversy Surrounding Adelanto's Conditions

Ramos, who migrated to the U.S. from Guanajuato, Mexico, in the mid-1990s, was arrested during an immigration operation in Torrance, California, on February 23.

Upon arrival at the Adelanto facility—which is operated by the private prison firm GEO Group—officials noted he suffered from manageable conditions: diabetes and hypertension. While these are common ailments, the family's attorney, Jesus Arias, argues that the facility's harsh environment turned them into a death sentence. A separate lawsuit filed in January described "rampant" illness, insufficient medical care, and toxic mold on Adelanto’s walls.

Before his death, Ramos told his wife that he felt "like an animal," describing meager food portions and unwashed clothing.

The Night of the Incident: ICE claims Ramos was found unresponsive in his bunk and that staff immediately attempted resuscitation before transporting him to a medical center. However, the Ramos family alleges a shocking delay. Other detainees reported shouting for help as Ramos’s health visibly failed, but claim guards ignored their cries until he lost consciousness. The family is currently conducting an independent forensic audit to launch a medical negligence lawsuit.

International Friction with Mexico

The tragedy has caused diplomatic ripples across the border. Ramos is one of at least 14 Mexican nationals to die in ICE facilities during this administration.

In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum denounced the detention conditions as "incompatible with human rights" and ordered Mexican consular staff to escalate facility visits to a daily schedule. However, geopolitical experts warn that Mexico's ability to intervene is severely limited due to local budget cuts and a pending U.S. review of Mexican consulates that could threaten potential closures.

For Tovar, the loss has shattered her life. Now living in constant fear of deportation herself, she plans to fight for legal accountability before potentially returning to Mexico. "We’re going for justice," she said. "That’s what keeps me strong."

News.Az