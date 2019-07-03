Famous Azerbaijani composer to perform in Los Angeles

+ ↺ − 16 px

World-famous Azerbaijani composer Firanghiz Ali-Zadeh to perform at Walt Disney Hall in Los Angeles on July 20, 2019.

This will be the world-premiere of her new composition “Harmony” performed at the iPalpiti Festival by an international orchestra under the guidance of the renowned conductor Eduard Schmieder, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles told News.Az.

Tickets can be purchased here: http://www.ipalpiti.org/ipalpiti-festiv…/festival-7-20-2019/

The Chair of the Composers' Union of Azerbaijan, Firanghiz Ali-Zadeh works include commissions and performances by Yo-Yo Ma, Hillary Hahn, Kronos Quartet, Berlin and Concertgebouw orchestras. Professor Ali-Zadeh also serves as a jury on the International Composers Competitions.

