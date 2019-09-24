Famous Canadian and Azerbaijani musicians to perform at Mugham Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renowned Canadian cellist Velitchka Yotcheva and honored artist of Azerbaijan, pianist Murad Huseynov will perform at the International Mugham Center on September 25 as a part of the 11th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival. The concert will feature works by Azerbaijani and world composers.

It will be Yotcheva`s first performance on the stage of the Mugham Center, AzerTag reports.

Born in Bulgaria, Canadian cellist Velitchka Yotcheva is among the best of her generation. For the last decade, she has been building a brilliant and successful career in America and Europe. She has studied with the best teachers and has inherited her performance practices from the Great Russian School lead by M. Rostropovich.

Honored artist of Azerbaijan, winner of a number of international contests Murad Huseynov graduated from the A. Korto Paris Higher Musical School in 2002 and is currently working as an assistant-probationer at the Moscow State Conservatory after Tchaikovsky and teacher of the special piano faculty of Baku Musical Academy.

News.Az

