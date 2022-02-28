Famous foreigners demand ‘Justice for Khojaly’ (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Famous foreign nationals joined the ‘Justice for Khojaly’ campaign, calling the crimes committed in the Azerbaijani town 30 years ago a ‘crime against humanity’.

Jeffrey Werbock, a US-based performer of Azerbaijani mugham, Richardas Lapaitis, a Latvian journalist who covered the Khojaly genocide, Aurelia Grigoriu, Moldova’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman), Mikhail Finkel, an Israeli political scientist, Natalie Goulet, French Senator, Guram Markhulia, a Georgian historian, Qaiser Nawab, a Pakistani activist, political scientist, and Yevgeny Mikhailov, a Russian political scientist, sent their video messages to News.Az, in which they demand ‘Justice for Khojaly’ in their native languages.

The atrocity committed by Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly on the night of 25-26 February 1992 went down in the history of Azerbaijan as a bloody page. That night helped by the Soviet Union`s Khankandi-based 366th motor rifle regiment, the Armenian armed forces massacred innocent people in this ancient Azerbaijani town.

The statistics of Khojaly genocide are as follows: of 3,000 people who were in the town at the moment of the attack 613 were killed, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elders; 487 people were severely wounded, including 76 children; 1,275 people were captured and subjected to unprecedented torture; the fate of 197 people still remains unknown. Eight families were totally annihilated. All these people were slaughtered, tortured and disabled solely because of their ethnic background, only for being Azerbaijanis.

This genocidal act by the Armenians was deliberately planned and its only objective was to partially or completely wipe out civilians because of their nationality. These actions are defined as genocide under international law, which must be recognized by the world community.

News.Az