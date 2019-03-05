Famous opera singers to perform at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Famous opera singers Anna Netrebko, Yusif Eyvazli and Elchin Azizov will give a concert at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on May 11.

The concert will be conducted by chief conductor of Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, People's Artist Rauf Abdullayev.

Soprano Anna Netrebko is one of the prominent opera singers of Russia in the 21st century. Netrebko was among the Time Magazine`s list of 100 most influential people in 2007. She was awarded with numerous prizes, including the Order of Friendship of the Republic of Azerbaijan for strengthening cultural cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Tenor Yusif Eyvazov is the People's Artist of Azerbaijan. He performs at the scenes of La Acal, Metropolitan Opera, Vienna and Paris. He was included in the World`s best tenors book.

Elchin Azizov is Azerbaijan`s People's Artist. He is a soloist of the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre of Russia. Together with Netrebko and Eyvazov, he participated in the Half Way Around the World concert.

